Music, TV world pay tribute to Dick Clark

(Reuters) - Television and radio producer Dick Clark, the man behind “American Bandstand”, the American Music Awards, and the Golden Globes, died on Wednesday at age 82.

Following are some of the dozens of tributes from Clark’s celebrity friends and industry executives on Twitter and in statements.

- “I am so sorry to hear of Dick Clark’s passing, an American institution. Dick Clark was a real gentleman and the ears of young America enjoying milk shakes, fries and bobby sox.” Aretha Franklin.

- “I am deeply saddened by the loss of my dear friend Dick Clark. He has truly been one of the greatest influences in my life. I idolized him from the start, and I was graced early on in my career with his generous advice and counsel. When I joined his show...it was a dream come true to work with him every New Year’s Eve for the last 6 years. He was smart, charming, funny and always a true gentleman.” Ryan Seacrest, co-host of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve”

- “I considered Dick to be my dearest friend in this business, a friendship that has endured since 1958...Without Dick Clark there would have been no career because I was ready to abandon it...I remember hearing Dick Clark say ”There’s a new girl singer and she’s headed straight for number one.“ And I said ”Good luck to whoever that is“ but then he played my song, ”Who’s Sorry Now.“ We thought the thing was dead because it had been out three months but then he played it every day until it sold a million records.” singer Connie Francis.

- “Only God is responsible for making more stars than Dick Clark. My prayers go out to his wife Carrie and the rest of the Dick Clark Family.” singer Tony Orlando.

- “I‘m one of the lucky people who can say that I knew Dick Clark personally. Dick produced almost every awards show I was on during the 80‘s, and he constantly encouraged me toward success. He will be missed by everyone-especially by those who knew him well.” singer Kenny Rogers

- “Very sad to hear about Dick Clark. What a great life. What a great career. Relevant until the end. He will be missed!” Joan Rivers, television host.

- “I had the opportunity to work with Dick Clark for 50 years, beginning when I wrote the theme for American Bandstand. He has clearly been the most important figure during my lifetime in the industry.” Mike Curb, founder of Curb Records.

- “Dick Clark was an entertainment icon, bringing music into the homes of millions of Americans over his nearly 60-year career. His shows...blazed new trails in pop music and became pivotal celebrations of music on television, spotlighting both established and emerging artists...He will be terribly missed, and his legacy will live on forever.” Neil Portnow, president of The Recording Academy.

- “Dick was an icon to many, but a true friend, partner and mentor to those of us who worked closely with him. His impact on broadcasting is immeasurable, and his entrepreneurial spirit will be a part of our world at United Stations forever.” Nick Verbitsky, CEO of United Stations Radio Networks.

- “REST IN PEACE to the DICK CLARK!! U were pioneer n a good man!! Thank u sir.” Snoop Dogg.

- “Dick Clark’s contributions to television are undeniable, yet it was his ability to give music life via the visual medium that truly makes him a pioneer.” - Bill Werde, Billboard editorial director.

- “Times Square is considered the crossroads of the world in no small part because Dick Clark’s New Years Eve celebrations there were beamed across the globe...Dick Clark never had to change. He was a great entertainer who stood the test of time. Generations of Americans grew up with Dick, and yet he seemed forever young. His spirit will always live on in Times Square, and in hearts of millions of New Yorkers.” New York mayor Michael Bloomberg.

- “You may remember Dick Clark as the world’s oldest living teenager. I’ll remember him as the man who beat me in a pushup contest - he was 74.” Danny Bonaduce, radio and television personality.

- “RIP Mr. Dick Clark. You will be missed.” Chris Daughtry, former “American Idol” contestant.

- “R.I.P. Dick Clark. Thoughts and prayers with the Clark Family.” Billy Ray Cyrus, singer.

- “Dick was always there for me and Motown, even before there was a Motown. He was an entrepreneur, a visionary and a major force in changing pop culture and ultimately influencing integration...‘American Bandstand’ was a platform for all artists. For me personally, he helped bring Motown into living rooms across America,” Berry Gordy, founder of Motown records.

- “For more than half a century, Dick Clark brought the best of American music to audiences across the country, creating careers and countless fans for artists on his iconic shows, ”American Bandstand“ and ”New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.“ We’re proud that ABC was home to those programs and will always be part of his legacy,” Robert Iger, chairman of the Walt Disney Company.