U.S. diesel prices rejuvenated by refinery outages, Latam demand

Gas prices are seen displayed at a fueling station in the Brooklyn borough of New York, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A spate of U.S. refinery outages and a pickup in buying from Latin America have spurred the biggest rally in U.S. diesel prices in more than a year, fueling hopes that resurgent demand will whittle down record inventories after a dismal winter.

On track for their best monthly performance since February 2015, U.S. diesel futures settled at $1.38 a gallon on Wednesday, their highest level since December when demand for distillates, like heating oil, typically picks up.

To be sure, the gains have come in tandem with a rise in crude futures, but traders said the rebound was notable for its size and timing. April typically marks the end of the strongest period of demand for distillates such as heating oil and diesel, and the recent gains outpaced those in gasoline.

Federal data on Wednesday showed distillate stockpiles [USOILD=ECI] fell last week by 1.7 million barrels, significantly more than the 314,000-barrel drop expected. [EIA/S]

“There’s no doubt that distillate demand has been increasing due to a mix of increased exports and increased demand from farmers,” said Mark Routt, chief economist of the Americas for KBC Advanced Technologies.

The gains also are occurring as U.S. refiners in the Gulf Coast and the Midwest battle a spate of outages, which have, among other things, knocked out roughly 7 percent of coking capacity in the Gulf region, a main source of diesel production.

The outages have also helped provide a floor to U.S. gasoline prices, which were able to stay positive on Wednesday even after data showed an unexpected build in U.S. gasoline stocks.

The latest refinery snag was in Wood River, Illinois, where Phillips 66 was forced to shut down a 64,000 bpd crude unit and a 16,000 bpd coker due to a power outage on Tuesday.

Prices are up more than 50 percent from January lows but refineries will not be celebrating just yet. Crack spreads, which measure refineries’ profit margins, sit below five-year lows and U.S. inventories are at 160 million barrels, well above five-year highs.

John Auers, executive vice president at Turner, Mason & Co, said the fundamentals are still weighing against distillates.

“I think it’s a bit of a dead cat bounce,” Auers said, referring to a temporary recovery in prices after a prolonged decline. “I don’t necessarily think this is sustainable and I would suspect it’s not.”

Still, consumption has shown signs of improving.

The rolling four-week average of U.S. diesel supplied, a common proxy for demand, was 3.96 million barrels per day last week, greater demand than during the winter months.

Latin American demand for U.S. diesel has strengthened, especially from Venezuela, where a rash of refinery disruptions have hampered production and triggered a greater reliance on U.S. imports.

Caracas-based PDVSA recently launched tenders to buy at least 300,000 barrels of high-sulfur diesel (HSD) for May delivery, according to documents seen by Reuters, and the purchase could extend up to five cargoes.