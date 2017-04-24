FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
U.S. State Department appoints Fox News anchor as spokeswoman
April 24, 2017 / 4:17 PM / 4 months ago

U.S. State Department appoints Fox News anchor as spokeswoman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former Fox News anchor and correspondent Heather Nauert will be the new U.S. State Department spokeswoman, the State Department said in a statement on Monday.

Nauert was most recently an anchor for Fox News' morning news show "Fox and Friends," and previously was a correspondent at ABC News.

"Heather's media experience and long interest in international affairs will be invaluable as she conveys the administration's foreign policy priorities to the American people and the world," the statement said.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton and Yeganeh Torbati

