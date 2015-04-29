FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. FCC begins collecting petitions from opponents to Dish discounts
April 29, 2015 / 5:00 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. FCC begins collecting petitions from opponents to Dish discounts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Federal Communications Commission on Wednesday began allowing critics to formally voice opposition to awarding $3 billion in discounts to partners of Dish Network Corp that emerged as winning bidders in the recent auction of airwaves.

The move means the FCC reviewers have determined that the auction applications of Northstar Wireless LLC and SNR Wireless LicenseCo LLC, the two companies, are complete and include proper documents. The FCC will later determine whether the applicants were in fact eligible for the small-business discounts they sought.

Opponents now have until May 11 to submit such petitions.

Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Susan Heavey

