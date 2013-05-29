FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dry ice likely led to evacuation at California's Disneyland
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
May 29, 2013 / 2:11 AM / in 4 years

Dry ice likely led to evacuation at California's Disneyland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Statues of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse are seen at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - What sounded like a small explosion on Tuesday in a trash can at Disneyland in California appears to have come from dry ice in a plastic bottle and may have been a prank, police said.

Walt Disney Co evacuated a section of the theme park called Mickey’s Toontown but allowed visitors to return within hours, Anaheim police spokesman Sergeant Bob Dunn said.

“What we found was indicative of dry ice,” Dunn said. He added that a plastic bottle believed to have contained the material was located.

“This afternoon, a small bang was heard in a trash can at Mickey’s Toontown,” a spokeswoman for Disney said. “In an abundance of caution, we evacuated Toontown to allow local authorities the opportunity to investigate.”

Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Stacey Joyce

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.