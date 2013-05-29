Dry ice likely led to evacuation at California's Disneyland

Statues of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse are seen at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - What sounded like a small explosion on Tuesday in a trash can at Disneyland in California appears to have come from dry ice in a plastic bottle and may have been a prank, police said.

Walt Disney Co evacuated a section of the theme park called Mickey’s Toontown but allowed visitors to return within hours, Anaheim police spokesman Sergeant Bob Dunn said.

“What we found was indicative of dry ice,” Dunn said. He added that a plastic bottle believed to have contained the material was located.

“This afternoon, a small bang was heard in a trash can at Mickey’s Toontown,” a spokeswoman for Disney said. “In an abundance of caution, we evacuated Toontown to allow local authorities the opportunity to investigate.”