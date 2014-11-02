FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Blaze from firework display closes ride at Florida Disney park
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
November 2, 2014 / 9:10 AM / 3 years ago

Blaze from firework display closes ride at Florida Disney park

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A fire caused by debris from a firework display at the Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom in Florida forced a ride to close for about an hour on Saturday, injuring no one, a spokeswoman for the park said.

Shortly before 10.30 EDT (0330 GMT) an ember set one of the Seven Dwarfs Mine Train’s decorative structures on fire. Fire crews quickly extinguished it and the ride started again a short time later, the spokeswoman said.

In July about 120 people on a monorail at the park had to be evacuated due to a weather-related power outage. No one was injured in that incident.

Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Louise Ireland

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.