FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bald eagles may have hatched in District of Columbia
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
March 16, 2015 / 9:20 PM / 2 years ago

Bald eagles may have hatched in District of Columbia

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Eaglets may have been hatched by the first pair of bald eagles to nest in the District of Columbia since 1947, an Environment Department spokeswoman in the U.S. capital said on Monday.

The nesting bald eagles, the U.S. national emblem, were noticed by staff in a tree at the park-like National Arboretum in January, according to the Arboretum website.

Wildlife experts believed the pair began incubating eggs in late January, and the normal five-week incubation period has expired.

“Apparently, they are showing all of the signs of hatched birds,” said Julia Christian, a spokesman for the District’s Environment Department.

They include the female walking around the nest “tenderly” to avoid stepping on the hatchlings, she said, adding that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service plans a flyover next week.

The pair of bald eagles, or Haliaeetus leucocephalus, selected a nesting site in northeast Washington very similar to the one described for the last pair in 1947, the Arboretum website said.

Bald eagles are fish eaters, and the current site is near the Anacostia River. The site in the Arboretum also has little human disturbance, it said.

Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.