Group gets $1 million to restore oldest structure on Washington's Mall

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A group planning to restore and preserve the oldest existing structure on the National Mall in Washington will receive a $1 million grant to do the work, the group said on Tuesday.

The non-profit Trust for the National Mall said American Express Co would provide $1 million to help rehabilitate the 178-year-old Lockkeeper’s House and use it as an education space for visitors.

The structure was built when the District of Columbia used canals and barges to transport goods in and out of the city. Between 1835 and 1873, the house was operated by a lock keeper who collected tolls from barges.

The building is south of the White House on the National Mall, which stretches west from the U.S. Capitol and is one of Washington’s main tourist attractions.

Despite its prominent location, the building has been boarded up for more than 40 years and is in a state of extreme disrepair, the trust said in a statement.