December 1, 2014 / 10:10 PM / 3 years ago

Synagogue fires Washington rabbi charged with voyeurism

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Washington rabbi charged with secretly videotaping women during ritual baths has been fired by his synagogue, the synagogue’s board said on Monday.

Modern Orthodox Rabbi Barry Freundel had his contract terminated by Kesher Israel’s board of directors. Freundel had been suspended without pay since his arrest in October.

The allegations against Freundel “breached the high moral and ethical standards we set for ourselves and for our leadership,” the board said in a statement.

Freundel has been asked to leave the synagogue’s residence by Jan. 1. He has pleaded not guilty in District of Columbia Superior Court to six counts of voyeurism, a misdemeanor, after police found a clock radio with a hidden camera in a ritual bath area known as a mikvah.

Freundel faces a hearing next month. His congregation in Washington’s upscale Georgetown neighborhood has included Treasury Secretary Jack Lew and former Connecticut Senator Joe Lieberman.

Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Peter Cooney

