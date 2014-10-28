FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Washington city council approves ridesharing rules
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
October 28, 2014 / 7:46 PM / 3 years ago

Washington city council approves ridesharing rules

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

An Uber app is seen on an iPhone in Beverly Hills, California, December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Washington’s city council approved a bill on Tuesday regulating app-based ridesharing companies such as Uber and Lyft in the U.S. capital, a council spokesman said.

The bill approved by District of Columbia lawmakers would allow passengers to summon rides using apps on their smartphones. Ridesharing companies such as Uber, Lyft and Sidecar have gained in popularity in dozens of U.S. cities in recent years.

The Washington bill requires background checks on drivers, yearly safety inspections, a ban on street hails and $1 million in liability insurance when a driver is en route to a rider and when the rider is being carried.

In an emailed statement, San Francisco-based Lyft welcomed the council’s vote. “We’re excited to see the local Lyft community grow and thrive for years to come,” it said.

Ride sharing has faced strong opposition from Washington’s taxi drivers, as has occurred in other cities where the service is offered. Cabbies argued that the app-based services had an unfair advantage because they did not have to follow the same rules as cabs.

Uber has typically been the focus of criticism because of its size and reach. Its services are available in more than 40 countries and the company has been valued at around $18 billion.

New Orleans cleared online car services last month, and Virginia came up with a temporary arrangement for them in August.

Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.