State Department official arrested on suspicion of seeking sex with minor: CNN
#U.S.
February 25, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

State Department official arrested on suspicion of seeking sex with minor: CNN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A senior U.S. State Department official was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of soliciting sex from a minor after talking online with a detective posing as the child, officials and media said.

Police from Fairfax County, Virginia arrested Daniel Rosen in his home in Washington D.C., CNN reported, citing police.

The network said Rosen was talking online with a detective who was posing as a minor.

Fairfax County police declined to provide information on the arrest when reached late on Tuesday. Rosen could not immediately be contacted for comment and it was not clear if he had an attorney.

Rosen is the director of programs and policy for the State Department’s counter terrorism bureau, according to his LinkedIn profile and an online directory of department employees.

The U.S. Department of State was aware of the arrest, spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement, but declined to identify the suspect or specify the charges.

“His security clearance will be suspended and he will be put on administrative leave while this proceeds to its end through any judicial process,” Psaki said.

Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

