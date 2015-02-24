FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lift ban on U.S. Capitol sledding, D.C. congresswoman says
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
February 24, 2015 / 6:57 PM / 3 years ago

Lift ban on U.S. Capitol sledding, D.C. congresswoman says

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A ban on sledding on the U.S. Capitol grounds should be lifted to give children and their parents a perfect site for downhill fun, the District of Columbia’s congresswoman said on Tuesday.

Representative Eleanor Holmes Norton made the request to U.S. Capitol Police following news reports that officers, citing security issues, shooed away would-be sledders last week after a snowfall in the U.S. capital.

“Americans should be able to sled on ‘America’s front lawn,'” Norton, the city’s non-voting representative in Congress, said in the letter to U.S. Capitol Police Board Chair Frank Larkin.

Although sledding was prohibited after the Sept. 11, 2001, extremist attacks on the United States, “what I do not understand is why the U.S. Capitol Police have recently decided to enforce this Scrooge-like ban,” she said.

Before the ban, the Capitol grounds had been a traditional site for sledding. “The grounds of the U.S. Capitol – the Hill – provide a perfect sledding venue,” Norton said.

Norton asked that Larkin respond within 30 days. A Capitol Police spokeswoman had no immediate comment on Norton’s request.

Reporting by Ian Simpson and Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.