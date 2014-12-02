Washington City Council OKs new stadium for D.C. United

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The District of Columbia Council gave initial approval on Tuesday to a deal worth more than $300 million to build a stadium for D.C. United, the city’s Major League Soccer franchise.

The lawmakers unanimously approved the agreement for the 20,000-seat venue. A final vote is scheduled for Dec. 16.

The District of Columbia is contributing about $150 million to acquire land for the stadium on Buzzard Point in southwest Washington, along with about $43 million in tax breaks.

The team would spend about $150 million to build the stadium, which is scheduled to open in time for the 2017 season.

Mayor Vincent Gray has touted the deal as further spurring economic development near the gritty Anacostia River waterfront, an area that has boomed around Major League Baseball’s Nationals Park.

City officials have said the stadium’s benefits include 2,000 new jobs, $2.3 billion in economic activity and more than $100 million in net revenue for the U.S. capital.

Gray and Council Chairman Phil Mendelson clashed over how the stadium would be funded, with Gray balking at submitting a supplemental budget bill to pay for it.

The mayor said in a statement he would send the council proposed budget changes to finance the stadium.

The council had altered the deal to remove a proposal by Gray’s administration to swap a city-owned building, the Reeves Center, to a developer in exchange for land on the stadium site.

The council was worried it would fail to get a fair price for the center. Removing the building from the package makes the deal more expensive for the District of Columbia.

D.C. United is the most successful Major League Soccer team, winning 13 domestic and international titles over its history, according to the club’s website. The club plays in RFK Stadium, which opened in 1961.

The club’s owner is Indonesian media entrepreneur and sports investor Erick Thorir, who holds a controlling stake in Italian Serie A side Inter Milan.