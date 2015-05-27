FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Washington gumbo lover leaves $2,000 tip on $93 restaurant bill
#Oddly Enough
May 27, 2015 / 10:59 PM / 2 years ago

Washington gumbo lover leaves $2,000 tip on $93 restaurant bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Washington man shocked the staff of a neighborhood restaurant earlier this week by leaving a $2,000 for a meal of beer and gumbo he shared with a friend, the proprietor said Wednesday.

The man, described by Blue 44’s owner Chris Nardelli as a gumbo-loving regular who lives nearby, left the tip on a $93 bill on Monday night.

“Thank you for the gumbo!” he wrote on the bill after indulging his taste for the Louisiana Creole dish, a specialty of the house.

“It was pretty shocking to say the least,” said Nardelli, who also is a chef and bartender at the four-year-old restaurant in the Chevy Chase neighborhood. “It made everybody do a triple take.”

The customer, who was not identified, asked on the bill that $1,000 go to chef James Turner and $500 each for Nardelli and waitress Laura Dally.

Reporting by John Clarke; Editing by Lisa Lambert

