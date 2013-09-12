FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Washington D.C. mayor vetoes controversial minimum wage bill
#Politics
September 12, 2013 / 3:13 PM / 4 years ago

Washington D.C. mayor vetoes controversial minimum wage bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Washington Mayor Vincent Gray (C) departs a news conference with Amtrak officials and real estate developers to announce a a $7 billion expansion at Union Station in Washington, July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

(Reuters) - Washington, D.C., Mayor Vincent Gray on Thursday vetoed a controversial minimum wage bill that could have discouraged Wal-Mart Stores Inc, the world’s biggest retailer, from opening stores in the U.S. capital.

The bill, approved by the City Council two months ago, would require big retailers to pay a 50 percent premium on the local minimum wage of $8.25 per hour, with backers saying that Wal-Mart and others can easily afford it to get into the District of Columbia’s fast-growing market.

Major U.S. retailers, also including Target Corp and Home Depot Inc, had opposed the bill.

Reporting By Chris Francescani; Editing by Scott Malone

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
