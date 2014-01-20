FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
North Carolina man missing after Grand Cayman dive
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
January 20, 2014 / 6:30 PM / 4 years ago

North Carolina man missing after Grand Cayman dive

Zachary Fagenson

2 Min Read

MIAMI (Reuters) - Grand Cayman authorities were searching on Monday for a U.S. tourist who disappeared after scuba diving near Seven Mile Beach, a popular dive site on the island’s northwest tip.

David Byles, 57, of Pinehurst, North Carolina surfaced from a group dive on Sunday with his wife, but vanished as the couple was swimming about 100 yards to the boat, according to Royal Cayman Islands Police Service Marine Command Ian Yearwood.

Police said they recovered his dive vest and tank around mid-morning on Monday near the site.

The dive company, Sunset Divers, part of the Sunset House diving resort in George Town, reported Byles missing on Sunday morning. Police air and marine units along with volunteers joined in the search.

Shark attacks and jellyfish stings are uncommon at the beach, Yearwood said.

Last May, a 63-year-old U.S. cruise ship passenger had to be rescued while snorkeling off west Grand Cayman and was later pronounced dead.

The previous year, in March, a 70-year-old Utah woman became ill after a dive, fell unconscious on the dive boat and was rushed to Cayman Islands Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst, editing by G Crosse

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.