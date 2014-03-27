Oklahoma doctor charged with molesting patients during exams

OKLAHOMA CITY (Reuters) - An Oklahoma City doctor suspected of molesting two female patients during examinations has been charged with sexual assault, the Oklahoma District Attorney’s office said on Thursday.

Dr. John Fuller, a 60-year-old pain specialist, has been charged with one count of sexual battery and one count of rape by instrumentation, it said.

Fuller’s attorney, Scott Adams, was not immediately available to comment on Thursday. Adams told reporters on Wednesday the charges were baseless and said, “I feel confident at the end of the day he’ll be exonerated.”

According to a probable cause affidavit, one patient said Fuller put his hands down her pants and touched her inappropriately in July 2013.

Another patient said in an affidavit that Fuller put his fingers inside her vagina during an exam she did not want or request.

Fuller is also facing as civil lawsuit by the two women.