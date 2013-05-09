FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
California woman fatally mauled by four pit bulls: officials
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
May 9, 2013 / 10:45 PM / 4 years ago

California woman fatally mauled by four pit bulls: officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A Southern California woman was fatally attacked by four pit bulls while jogging on Thursday and authorities were working to find the animals responsible for her death, Los Angeles County animal control officials said.

The woman was attacked at about 9:30 a.m. in the community of Littlerock, about 65 miles east of Los Angeles, Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control spokeswoman Evelina Villa said.

Villa said the department was working with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department to find the dogs.

A sheriff’s spokeswoman said homicide detectives were headed to the scene to investigate the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death. The sheriff’s department urged residents to call 911 if they spotted the dogs.

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Richard Chang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.