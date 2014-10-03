California man whose pit bulls killed woman gets 15 years to life

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A Southern California drug dealer whose four pit bulls fatally mauled a woman was sentenced on Friday to 15 years to life in prison for second-degree murder, a court clerk said.

Alex Donald Jackson, 31, who used his pit bulls as guard dogs, was sentenced during a hearing at a court in Lancaster, north of Los Angeles. The sentencing came just over a month after his conviction at a trial where jurors heard evidence of past attacks by the dogs that prosecutors said demonstrated Jackson knew they were a menace.

He was charged in the death last year of Pamela Devitt, 63, who was taking a morning stroll on the roadside in Littlerock, a sparsely populated high desert town, when a pack of Jackson’s pit bulls from his nearby home began to claw at and bite her.

Devitt died in an ambulance of blood loss after suffering about 200 puncture wounds.

Jackson was convicted in August of second-degree murder, cultivation of marijuana, possession of marijuana for sale and possession of the controlled substance psilocybin, a component of mushrooms used to get high, and he was found to have been armed with a shotgun. Prosecutors have said he used dogs to guard his marijuana patch.

Prosecutors had sought a maximum prison sentence of 24 years to life. But Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Lisa Chung, in handing down a lighter sentence, noted that Jackson had a relatively minor criminal history before the mauling, said deputy district attorney Ryan Williams.

Authorities euthanized the four pit bulls that mauled Devitt, but allowed Jackson’s four other dogs to be adopted out, Williams said.

Prosecutors had argued during the six-day trial that Jackson’s dogs menaced or bit nine people over nine months and that he knew the deadly risk they posed. On two occasions, witnesses testified that Jackson stood by idly while his dogs attacked passers-by.

About 30 people a year die in dog bite-related deaths in the United States, which is home to more than 70 million dogs, according to a spokeswoman from the National Canine Research Council.

Only a handful of dog owners have been charged with murder. One high-profile second-degree murder conviction involved a woman who was present when her two dogs in 2001 mauled to death lacrosse player and coach Diane Whipple outside her San Francisco apartment.