Missing Philadelphia dog found safe in Oregon, 3,000 miles from home

PORTLAND Ore. (Reuters) - A dog that went missing in Philadelphia five months ago has turned up 3,000 miles away - in a Portland-area animal shelter and officials say they have no idea how the Jack Russell terrier named Gidget made the cross-country trip.

“It is an absolute mystery to everyone how little Gidget ended up here,” said Deborah Wood, animal services manager at the shelter. “We are just thrilled that she was microchipped and that the owner’s information was current.”

When Gidget was brought to the Bonnie Hays Animal Shelter in Hillsboro, Oregon, as a stray earlier this month, she had been missing since April 22.

Wood declined to name Gidget’s owners, saying they were trying to raise funds to bring the dog back east.