Dog has its day as mayor of San Francisco

(Reuters) - A previously unknown female Chihuahua named Frida has won her first political office, being named Mayor of San Francisco for the day as part of a campaign to support the city’s animal shelter.

Frida, whose owner bid $5,000 for the privilege, will spend her special day touring Bay Area landmarks and receiving a commendation from the Board of Supervisors, according to a spokeswoman with the city and county Department of Animal Care and Control said.

Her honor will then be shown around city hall and presented with a retirement package that includes a doggy bed, gift basket and play products.

“We applaud Mayor Frida’s ability to rise above her humble start as a single mom in an animal shelter to Mayor for the Day,” said Miriam Saez, acting director of the Animal Care and Control department.

Last November the city of San Francisco transformed itself into the fictional Gotham City so that a little boy could celebrate his win against cancer by becoming “Bat Kid” for the day.