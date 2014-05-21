Police hunt killer of pit bulls in Northern California

(Reuters) - Police in rural Northern California were searching on Wednesday for the killer of two pit bulls, who were shot and hung from a tree next to a hand-scrawled sign that read “All stray dogs must die.”

A state transportation worker found the dogs on Monday along Highway 36 near Dinsmore, southeast of Eureka, according to Humboldt County Sheriff spokesman Lieutenant Wayne Hanson.

A deputy found the dogs, one white and one brindle, shot in the head and hanging from a tree by a rope around their hind legs, about half a mile from the nearest house, Hanson said in the statement.

The deputy, who cut the dogs down, found a large wooden sign nearby, spray-painted with the message “All stray dogs must die,” Hanson said.

The sheriff’s office is asking for calls from anyone with information.