Factbox : The 138th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Almost 3,000 dogs will be on their best behavior this week when they parade in front of a team of judges at the prestigious, 138th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York.

* Overall 187 breeds will enter the competition taking place in Madison Square Garden and Piers 92 and 94 in Manhattan, including three new breeds - the Portuguese Podengo Pequeno, the Chinook and the rat terrier.

* Hosted by The Westminster Kennel Club, the show is the second-longest continuously held sporting event in the United States after the Kentucky Derby.

* Starting Monday, judges select the best of each breed and group, culminating in the prestigious Best In Show competition on Tuesday.

* The winner of the Best In Show competition and his owner receive a trophy and go on a media tour.

* Kelso, a seven-year-old Border Collie, won the first Masters Agility Championship at Westminster on Saturday night.