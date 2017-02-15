Rumor, a German Shepherd, wins the Herding group at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, in New York City, U.S. February 13, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Duffy, a Norwegian Elkhound, wins the Hound group at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, in New York City, U.S. February 13, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Aftin, a Miniature Poodle, wins the Non-Sporting group at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, in New York City, U.S. February 13, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Chuckie, a Pekingese, wins the Toy group at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, in New York City, U.S. February 13, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Feb 14, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Adrian, an Irish Setter wins the group competition for the Sporting Breed during the evening session of Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports

A Golden Retriever is run during judging in the Sporting Group judging at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in New York City, U.S., February 14, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A Clumber Spaniel is inspected during judging in the Sporting Group judging at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in New York City, U.S., February 14, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A handler gets a kiss from a spaniel during judging in the Sporting Group judging at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in New York City, U.S., February 14, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Feb 14, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Devlin, a Boxer, celebrates with his handler, Diego Garcia after winning the working breed group competition during the evening session of Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden. Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports

Rumor, a German Shepard and winner of Best In Show at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, is run by Handler Kent Boyles during the final judging at Madison Square Garden in New York City, U.S., February 14, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Feb 14, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Rumor, a German Shepherd, the winner of the best in show poses for photographers following the evening session of Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden. Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports

Rumor, a German shepherd and winner of Best In Show at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, poses for photographers at Madison Square Garden in New York City, U.S., February 14, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

NEW YORK Rumor, a German shepherd, was named best in show at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Tuesday, besting more than 2,800 other dogs that competed in New York this week.

It marks the second time a German shepherd has won the top prize at the show. The breed last won in 1987, which also represents the only other time a dog from the herding group has won at Westminster.

“She’s got a lot of beautiful details,” Rumor owner, breeder and handler Kent Boyles, from Edgerton, Wisconsin, said about the features that make Rumor a winner.

Boyles, who said he became “German shepherd crazy” as a child, has been breeding the dog for 35 years.

Boyles said he and his family will drive back to Wisconsin with Rumor, where she will be retired from shows. “This was definitely the ultimate type of win for her,” Boyles said. Rumor, whose favorite snack is prime rib, will likely begin bearing puppies, Boyles said.

Rumor won the herding category in 2016 as well, but lost the top prize to a German shorthaired pointer.

"She is just magnificent," Judge Thomas H. Bradley III said, in an interview with broadcasters about his pick.

Adrian, an Irish setter from the sporting group, was named runner-up.

A total of 200 breeds vied for the blue ribbon at Westminster, which began in 1877, making it the country's second longest-running sporting event behind the Kentucky Derby horse race, launched in 1875.

Devlin, a boxer, won the working group on Tuesday, while Tanner, a Norwich terrier, was the winner in the terrier group.

On Monday, the opening night of the two-day competition, in addition to the German shepherd Rumor, a Norwegian elkhound, a Pekingese, and a miniature poodle won their groups.

Devlin, the boxer, has lived with and been trained by Diego Garcia in Lillington, North Carolina for the past two years, and will return to her owner in Canada after the show to retire.

"I started to cry this morning," Garcia said about returning Devlin.

Three new breeds debuted in this year's competition: the sloughi, a North African sighthound; the American hairless terrier, first bred in the 1970s to hunt rats and other vermin; and the pumi, an ancient Hungarian herding breed.

This year's contestants came from 49 states and 16 foreign countries. Dogs are judged on characteristics specific to their breeds.

(Reporting by Laila Kearney, Editing by Richard Chang, Sandra Maler and Himani Sarkar)