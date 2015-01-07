Arrest made in 'Mrs. Doubtfire' arson in San Francisco

(Reuters) - Police on Wednesday arrested a woman suspected of setting small fires at the San Francisco home featured in the 1993 Robin Williams comedy “Mrs. Doubtfire,” in what may have been a dispute between a former patient and the physician who owns the property, officials said.

Police spokesman Albie Esparza confirmed the suspect, whose name was not immediately released, had been a patient of the house’s owner, prominent plastic surgeon Dr. Douglas Ousterhout.

The two fires set on Monday night caused minor damage to the garage door and front door of the Queen Anne-style home seen in the 1993 comedy and where mourners left flowers and cards after Williams’ suicide in August, police said.

Ousterhout, who smelled smoke and doused the flames himself, told arson investigators about a “previous interaction” with a former patient that occurred shortly before the fires were set, Esparza said.

The physician is one of the nation’s leading craniofacial surgeons performing procedures on transgender people. “I turn boys’ faces into girls’ faces,” he told local station KNTV, an NBC affiliate, last summer.

Ousterhout, who bought the house in 1997, also told KNTV he was the perfect person to own the house featured in “Mrs. Doubtfire,” which is about a man who disguises himself as an elderly female nanny and is one of Williams’ best known films.