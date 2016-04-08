FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
A model first: woman with Down Syndrome stars in beauty campaign
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
April 8, 2016 / 12:20 PM / a year ago

A model first: woman with Down Syndrome stars in beauty campaign

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK - Hair care line Beauty & Pin-ups is changing the face of beauty with Katie Meade, the first woman with Down syndrome to star in a beauty campaign.

The 32-year old is the face of the company’s hair rescue masque called “Fearless”.

“The line is about the celebration and the empowerment of women and the look to the retro pin-up ... As soon as we knew the product was going to be called ‘Fearless’ it was only one choice to be our pin-up,” Beauty & Pin-ups chief executive Kenny Kahn said.

“Katie and I have been friends. We met through Best Buddies International and we decided it was the simplest decision ever to ask Katie to be our brand ambassador and the face of the product.”

Meade said seeing herself in pictures modeling is “amazing”.

“I can tell everybody that people with disabilities can have abilities like I do,” she said. “And I‘m blessed to be part of this.”

