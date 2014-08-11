Utah teen killed by truck while sunbathing in driveway

(Reuters) - A 15-year-old Utah girl died after being run over by a pickup truck while she lay sunbathing in the driveway of her home, police said on Monday.

Marli Hamblin, a cheerleader from Syracuse, Utah, who had recently made her high school’s squad, was listening to music through her headphones and likely did not notice when her older sister began to reverse the Chevrolet truck towards her, Syracuse police and the family’s Facebook page said.

The sister told investigators that she did not spot her sibling as she backed out of the home’s garage, police spokeswoman Erin Behm said. She is not being charged in the incident, which police have ruled accidental, Behm said.

Hamblin, who suffered brain damage, died in a local hospital on Sunday.

A Facebook page set up by the girl’s family to raise funds for hospital bills, announced late on Sunday that Hamblin had died after being treated for head trauma.

“Our precious Marli is home with her heavenly father,” a post on the page said. “Please continue prayers of comfort for this family during this time.”

The page includes several photos of a smiling Hamblin, who was blonde and tan.

The girl’s grandfather, Ron Hamblin, told local Fox news-affiliate that Hamblin’s sister was emotionally distraught over the incident, but the family was pushing through.

“We’ve been very fortunate over the years to not have any tragic problems, and this is the first,” Ron Hamblin said.

Syracuse is about 30 miles north of Salt Lake City.

(This story has been refiled to change “their” to “her” in first paragraph, fix phrasing in 9th paragraph)