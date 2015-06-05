FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Drone buzzes Southwest flight in Dallas, plane lands safely: FAA
June 5, 2015

Drone buzzes Southwest flight in Dallas, plane lands safely: FAA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - A small drone flew within a few hundred feet of a Southwest Airlines flight about a mile from Love Field on Friday as the passenger plane was about to land at the Dallas airport, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said.

Southwest Flight 28 landed without incident and the pilot did not need to take evasive action to avoid the quad-copter, FAA spokesman Lynn Lunsford said.

“A controller in the Love Field Air Traffic Control Tower spotted the small, unmanned aircraft from the tower cab and notified the Dallas Police Department,” Lunsford said.

The FAA and Dallas police said they are investigating the incident to determine who was flying the drone.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Will Dunham

