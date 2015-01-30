U.S. regulators step back from targeting 'toy' drones in rules

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. regulators have published a description about forthcoming rules on drones that omits mention of toys, sowing confusion among lawyers and hobbyists who are closely following the development of the new regulations.

A description of the law published in December specifically mentions “toy” operations. But a description published in January does not say that the rule will target toys.

It was not immediately clear whether the change in language reflected a change in policy, and U.S. officials were not immediately available to comment.

“There seems to be a lot of confusion,” said Lisa Ellman, a lawyer in the drone practice at McKenna Long & Aldridge.

She said the Department of Transportation told her earlier Friday that it is aware of the discrepancy in the language describing the forthcoming rule.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has been working on rules to govern the explosive growth of drone flights by people with little or no flying experience or training in safety.

The remote-control aircraft, which can be purchased for a few hundred dollars and are widely available on the Internet and big-box stores, have been seen hovering over crowds at stadiums and straying into the flight paths of airplanes.

The issue took on heightened significance this week, after a toy drone crash landed on the lawn of the White House.