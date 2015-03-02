General Atomics revives pact with Spain's SENER on drones

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Privately held General Atomics on Monday said it had revived a teaming deal first signed with Spain’s SENER engineering group seven years ago to promote the use of General Atomics’ Predator B unmanned plane for Spain’s intelligence needs.

Frank Pace, president of General Atomics’ Aircraft Systems, said his company needed local industry partnerships to ensure the success of its efforts to sell Predator B drones to Spain.

The Predator B drone, also known as the MQ-9 Reaper by the U.S. Air Force, has amassed over one million flight hours, providing persistent surveillance, safeguarding borders and maritime areas, and helping in disaster response. It can fly at up to 50,000 feet and has an endurance of 27 hours.

Predator B or Reaper drones are already in use by the United States, Britain, France and Italy.

The U.S. government last month issued a new policy to streamline decisions on possible drone export requests that companies hope will clear the way for additional sales to U.S. allies in coming years.

General Atomics said it first began working with SENER about seven years ago, but the initial teaming agreement had expired. The companies decided to sign a fresh teaming agreement given growing interest in Spain for the drones.

SENER said it would help the Spanish defense ministry optimize data collection by the Predator B drones.

SENER Vice President Andrés Sendagorta said his firm would use its expertise and technological capabilities to implement “the first system of this kind that will be operating in Spain.”