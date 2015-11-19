FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Intel warns that U.S. regulation could drive drone R&D overseas
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Innovation and Intellectual Property
November 19, 2015 / 3:44 PM / 2 years ago

Intel warns that U.S. regulation could drive drone R&D overseas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A sign is shown at the entrance to the headquarters of Intel Corporation in Santa Clara, California February 2, 2010. Picture taken February 2, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith (UNITED STATES - Tags: SCI TECH BUSINESS) - RTR29VAR

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Intel Corp could relocate its drone research and development operations overseas if the federal government adopts an “overly prescriptive” approach to unmanned aerial systems technology, an Intel executive told U.S. lawmakers on Thursday.

“A federal government approach that is overly prescriptive regarding the deployment of new hardware and software will deter the private sector’s ability to invent and compete in the marketplace,” Joshua Walden, Intel’s senior vice president and general manager for new technology, said in written testimony submitted to the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Commerce, Manufacturing and Trade.

“Worse, it will drive us to relocate our business planning and R&D overseas, where we are being welcomed by foreign countries eager for investment in this new technology area,” he said.

Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.