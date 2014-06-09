Drone test flights starting in Nevada: FAA

Personnel at a Navy testing facility in Dahlgren, Virginia, launch an Insitu ScanEagle unmanned aerial vehicle during a demonstration for leaders from the Coast Guard Acquisition Directorate in this May 3, 2012 handout photo obtained by Reuters December 5, 2012. The ScanEagle is scheduled to deploy aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Stratton in the summer. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard/Petty Officer 1st Class Andrew Kendrick/Handout

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The third of six U.S. test sites chosen to perform research on unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), or drones, has started operations in Nevada, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said on Monday.

The main focus of the Nevada site will be on UAS standards and operations, including how air traffic control procedures will evolve as civilian drone use expands.

Tests will involve an Insitu ScanEagle craft flying out of the Desert Rock Airport in Mercury, Nevada, about 65 miles (105 km) northwest of Las Vegas. Insitu is a subsidiary of Boeing.