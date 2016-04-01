FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama says 'no doubt' civilians have been killed in drone strikes
April 1, 2016 / 10:50 PM / a year ago

Obama says 'no doubt' civilians have been killed in drone strikes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama delivers opening remarks during the first plenary session of the Nuclear Security Summit in Washington April 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Friday there is no doubt that civilians have been killed in U.S. drone strikes targeting suspected terrorists, and procedures are constantly evaluated.

He told a news conference at the end of a nuclear security summit that there had been “legitimate criticism” of the legal framework for the drone strikes and “there is no doubt that civilians were killed that shouldn’t have been.”

Reporting by Washington Newsroom; Editing by James Dalgleish

