FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pentagon spy drones sometimes flown over U.S.: USA Today
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
March 9, 2016 / 3:01 PM / 2 years ago

Pentagon spy drones sometimes flown over U.S.: USA Today

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Pentagon has deployed drones several times over U.S. territory on non-military spy missions, but the flights have been rare and lawful, according to a Defense Department report obtained by USA Today under the Freedom of Information Act.

The report, by the Defense Department inspector general, said the Pentagon had flown drones over U.S. territory fewer than 20 times between 2006 and 2015, always in compliance with existing U.S. law, USA Today reported on Wednesday.

Use of aerial surveillance drones over the United States became public in 2013 when the FBI director Robert Mueller testified before Congress that the bureau employed spy drones during investigations on rare occasions, USA Today said.

Reporting by Susan Heavey and David Alexander; Editing by Doina Chiacu

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.