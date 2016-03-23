Guatemalan brothers convicted on U.S. drug-trafficking charge

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two Guatemalan brothers with alleged ties to Mexico’s Sinaloa drug cartel have been convicted of international narcotics trafficking in a U.S. court, officials said on Wednesday.

Waldemar Lorenzana-Cordon, 49, and Eliu Elixander Lorenzana-Cordon, 43, were allegedly responsible for multi-ton shipments of Colombian cocaine to the United States, the Justice Department said in a statement.

They were convicted in Washington’s U.S. District Court after a four-week trial on one count each of conspiring to import and distribute cocaine in the United States.

Trial evidence showed that the Lorenzana-Cordons headed a drug trafficking organization with close ties to the Sinaloa Cartel, the statement said.

The Mexican group is one of the most powerful drug-smuggling outfits in the world. Sinaloa drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman was recaptured by Mexican authorities in January after escaping from prison.

Guatemalan authorities extradited Eliu Lorenzana-Cordon to the United States in 2015. Waldemar Lorenzana-Cordon was extradited in 2014.