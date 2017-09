DEA administrator Michele Leonhart testifies before the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform in a hearing on sexual harassment and misconduct allegations at the DEA and FBI in Washington April 14, 2015. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Director Michele Leonhart is expected to leave her post, a senior administration official told Reuters on Tuesday.

A recent report from the Justice Department revealed that DEA agents participated in “sex parties” with prostitutes in Colombia.