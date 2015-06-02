FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thirty-seven charged with heroin trafficking from Mexico to U.S.
June 2, 2015 / 7:50 PM / 2 years ago

Thirty-seven charged with heroin trafficking from Mexico to U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Thirty seven people, including two alleged drug kingpins, have been charged with smuggling about one ton of heroin from Mexico into the United States, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.

Those arrested, all members of the Laredo drug trafficking organization with ties to Mexico, have been charged with the distribution and attempted distribution of multi-kilogram quantities of heroin in Philadelphia, the department said in a statement.

Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Sandra Maler

