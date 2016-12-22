Caterpillar machines are seen at a construction site in New York City, U.S., October 17, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid - RTX2P8UN

WASHINGTON, New orders for U.S.-made capital goods rose more than expected in November amid strong demand for machinery and primary metals, suggesting some of the oil-related drag on manufacturing was starting to fade.

The Commerce Department said on Thursday that non-defense capital goods orders excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, increased 0.9 percent after an unrevised 0.2 percent gain in October.

There were increases in orders for electrical equipment, appliances and components, as well as computers and electronic

products. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast these so-called core capital goods rising 0.3 percent in November.

A collapse in oil prices last year, together with a surge in the dollar, pressured manufacturing. Much of the impact has been through weak business spending on equipment, which has contracted for four consecutive quarters.

But with oil prices hovering above $50 per barrel, manufacturing, which accounts for 12 percent of the U.S. economy, is starting to perk up. Gas and oil well drilling has risen over the last several months.

Economists expect business spending to rebound in 2017, driven in part by president-elect Donald Trump's perceived

business-friendly policies.

The incoming Trump administration has promised to slash taxes, remove some regulations and increase infrastructure spending. But manufacturing gains are likely to be limited by renewed dollar strength in the wake of Trump's victory.

Since Trump's Nov.8 election victory, the dollar has increased 4.4 percent against the currencies of the United

States' main trading partner on concerns that the business mogul's policy agenda could fan inflation.

Shipments of core capital goods rose 0.2 percent last month after falling 0.3 percent in October. Core capital goods shipments are used to calculate equipment spending in the government's gross domestic product measurement.

A 13.2 percent drop in demand for transportation equipment weighed on overall orders for durable goods, items ranging from toasters to aircraft that are meant to last three years or more, which tumbled 4.6 percent last month.

Durable goods orders increased 4.8 percent in October. Last month's drop reflected a 73.5 percent dive in civilian aircraft

orders.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)