Louisiana weapons case against Robert Durst dropped; federal charge remains

Real estate heir Robert Durst appears in a New York criminal courtroom on December 10, 2014, for his trial on charges of trespassing on property owned by his estranged family. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - Louisiana prosecutors on Thursday dismissed weapons charges against Robert Durst, the real estate scion accused of murder in California, officials said, but he still faces a similar case in federal court.

Durst, 72, was charged last month in Los Angeles County with the 2000 killing of a longtime friend, Susan Berman, in a case recently chronicled in the HBO documentary series “The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst.”

Lawyers for Durst had pushed for a speedy extradition to California but earlier this week asked for more time to prepare his defense on the federal charge of being a felon in possession of a weapon that stemmed from his arrest last month in New Orleans. Durst was being held without bond.

The final episode of the HBO series aired a day after Durst’s March 14 arrest at a New Orleans hotel, where authorities said he was staying under an assumed name with more than $40,000 in cash, a gun, about five ounces of marijuana and a latex mask.

Authorities have said they feared Durst was seeking to flee to Cuba.

His attorneys have argued that FBI agents who arrested him and initially searched his hotel room did so without proper cause.

The Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office chose to dismiss its case against Durst in deference to the federal charge but reserves the right to revisit it, said Christopher Bowman, a spokesman for the office.

The federal charge carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

The HBO series documented several police investigations of Durst over the years. In a 2003 trial in Texas, Durst admitted to killing and dismembering a neighbor. He claimed he acted in self defense and was acquitted of murder.

He has also been suspected in the 1982 disappearance in New York of his wife, Kathleen.

Toward the end of the series, Durst was presented with evidence of his handwriting appearing to match that of Berman’s likely killer. Durst’s voice was subsequently captured on a microphone after the interview concluded as saying he had “killed them all.”

Durst has long been estranged from his family, which is known for its significant New York real estate holdings. Prosecutors have said he is worth some $100 million.