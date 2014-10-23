Magnitude 5.1 earthquake quake hits Alaska near Fairbanks

JUNEAU (Reuters) - A 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck Alaska near Fairbanks on Thursday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said, and there were no initial reports of damage or injuries.

The temblor’s epicenter was located about 43 miles (70 km) west-northwest of Fairbanks, the largest city in the interior region of Alaska, and third largest in the state, and originated at a depth of 9.3 miles (14 km), the agency said.

“We felt a jolt and then some minor shaking,” Fairbanks Police Department Lieutenant Matt Soden said, adding that police had not received any reports of damage or injuries.

An Alaska State Troopers dispatcher said the agency had not received any emergency calls to report damage or injuries.

There was no threat of a tsunami and the quake, which struck in the same area as a 5.0 magnitude quake on Monday, produced light to moderate shaking in and around Fairbanks but was unlikely to produce damage there or in the broader area, USGS said.