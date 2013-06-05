FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Pacific Ocean near Hawaii
#World News
June 5, 2013 / 1:05 AM / in 4 years

Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Pacific Ocean near Hawaii

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Hawaii’s big island on Tuesday, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injury and no tsunami was generated, a spokesman for the governor said.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported that the earthquake struck in the Pacific Ocean 33 miles southeast of Pahala on the big island of Hawaii.

A spokesman for Hawaii Governor Neil Abercrombie said the temblor was felt across the big island and Maui but that authorities had not received any reports of damage or injuries.

Darryl Oliveira, director of the Hawaii County Civil Defense, told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser that the agency sent out a mass notification of the quake via text messages, email and radio broadcasts.

“It was a pretty significant jolt,” Oliveira told the newspaper.

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Christopher Wilson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
