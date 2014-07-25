FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Moderate quake strikes Alaska coast but little damage seen
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
The garage science of Tasers
Shock Tactics: Read the full series
The garage science of Tasers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
July 25, 2014 / 11:16 AM / 3 years ago

Moderate quake strikes Alaska coast but little damage seen

Steve Quinn

2 Min Read

JUNEAU Alaska (Reuters) - An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 struck on the coast of Alaska early on Friday, shaking people awake in the state capital city of Juneau but causing little, if any, damage, officials said.

“We don’t think there is any damage, though it was felt in Juneau,” said Jessica Turner, a geophysicist at the National Earthquake Information Center, which is part of the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

Local police also said there were no immediate damage reports.

The USGS said the quake’s epicenter was 81 kilometers, or 50 miles, west of Gustavus, Alaska, and was 10 kilometers, or 6 miles, deep. It was about 158 kilometers, or 98 miles, west of Juneau.

The quake hit at 2:54 a.m. and was the largest of a series early Friday in the region. Aftershocks are likely to occur throughout the day, Turner said.

The quake was first reported as 6.1 but updated information put the magnitude at a 5.9 magnitude, Turner said. “We are still getting data in,” she said.

There have been 13 earthquakes in Alaska in the last 24 hours, she said. The 5.9 quake was the largest.

Additional reporting by Carey Gillam in Kansas City; Editing by John Stonestreet and Susan Heavey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.