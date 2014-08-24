Dozens injured in Napa, California quake: city

NAPA Calif (Reuters) - Dozens of people were injured, two of them seriously, when a 6.1 magnitude earthquake hit the city of Napa in the wine-producing region of northern California, the city government said.

Four mobile homes were destroyed and two more were still on fire in the northern part of the city, a statement said.

The city government said there were 50 gas main breaks, 30 water main leaks and damage to historic buildings as well as to commercial properties.