Dozens injured in Napa, California quake: city
August 24, 2014 / 2:40 PM / 3 years ago

Dozens injured in Napa, California quake: city

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAPA Calif (Reuters) - Dozens of people were injured, two of them seriously, when a 6.1 magnitude earthquake hit the city of Napa in the wine-producing region of northern California, the city government said.

Four mobile homes were destroyed and two more were still on fire in the northern part of the city, a statement said.

The city government said there were 50 gas main breaks, 30 water main leaks and damage to historic buildings as well as to commercial properties.

Reporting by Fiona Ortiz in Chicago and Jim Christie in Napa, California, Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
