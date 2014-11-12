FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Earthquake hits southern Kansas, shakes buildings in Oklahoma
November 12, 2014 / 10:40 PM / 3 years ago

Earthquake hits southern Kansas, shakes buildings in Oklahoma

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A magnitude 4.8 earthquake hit southern Kansas on Wednesday, with reports the temblor was felt in large parts of the state and neighboring Oklahoma to the south.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the epicenter of the quake that struck at 3:40 p.m. CST was near Conway Springs, Kansas. It had a shallow depth of 3.4 miles.

“We have not received any reports of injury or damage but we are still gathering information,” said Sharon Watson, a spokeswoman for Kansas Emergency Management.

Media in Wichita, Kansas, north of Conway Springs, said there was damage to some structures from the stronger than normal quake for the area.

“Slammed all of the inside doors here at the library,” Cynthia Berner, director of Wichita Libraries, told the Wichita Eagle. “So much for shhhh.”

The quake also shook buildings in Oklahoma City, about 125 miles away.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Sandra Maler and Peter Cooney

