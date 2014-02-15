Small quake shakes South Carolina, Georgia in U.S.

(Reuters) - An earthquake of 4.1 magnitude shook the U.S. states of South Carolina and Georgia on Friday but there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

The temblor struck at 10:23 p.m. about 7 miles west of Edgefield, South Carolina, and at a depth of 3 miles, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

“It shook pretty good,” said Corporal Lisa Howard, a dispatcher for the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office. “The phone lines are still going crazy with people calling in.”

A police dispatcher in Claxton, Georgia, said there had been no indications of damage or injuries.