FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Magnitude 5.3 quake hits Nevada, close to Las Vegas
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
May 22, 2015 / 7:10 PM / 2 years ago

Magnitude 5.3 quake hits Nevada, close to Las Vegas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAS VEGAS (Reuters) - A magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck Nevada on Friday close to the small town of Caliente, northeast of the tourist hub of Las Vegas, and was followed by a series of smaller aftershocks, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

It said the epicenter of the initial quake, which was very shallow at a depth of only 2.5 miles(4 km), was 24 miles (39 km)from Caliente, a town of just over 1,000 people, close to the border with Utah.

A dispatcher with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department, near the epicenter, said the earthquake had been felt widely across the county, but that there were no immediate reports of damage.

The quake, which was initially reported at a magnitude of 5.4 before being downgraded by the USGS to 5.3, could be felt as far away as Las Vegas, about 100 miles (160 km) to the southwest.

The quake was followed less than 20 minutes later by a smaller 3.8 magnitude temblor, and then by three more aftershocks of magnitudes of 2.5 to 3.4.

Reporting by Sandra Maler in Washington and Cynthia Johnston in Las Vegas; Editing by Eric Beech and Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.