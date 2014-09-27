FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hundreds of small earthquakes hit central California
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
September 27, 2014 / 9:51 AM / 3 years ago

Hundreds of small earthquakes hit central California

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - More than 500 small earthquakes struck a volcanic region in central California on Thursday and Friday, posing no immediate risk, federal environmental officials said.

The “earthquake swarm” shook the Long Valley Caldera area north of Fresno, an area that has seen an increased amount of quakes, volcanic gas emissions and other disturbances in recent decades, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

“These are just kind of ordinary, everyday earthquakes,” said USGS spokeswoman Leslie Gordon.

Eight of the quakes were recorded between 3.0 and 3.8 magnitude and the rest were less serious, the agency added.

The caldera, or circular volcanic depression, was formed following a massive eruption about 760,000 years ago and last erupted about 50,000 years ago, the USGS said.

Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.