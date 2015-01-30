FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Second patient hospitalized in California undergoes Ebola testing
#Health News
January 30, 2015 / 9:41 PM / 3 years ago

Second patient hospitalized in California undergoes Ebola testing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Reuters) - Hours after a suspected Ebola patient in Sacramento, California, was found to be free of the virus, a second person hospitalized in the city was reported by public health officials on Friday to be undergoing testing for the deadly disease.

The second patient was admitted to Kaiser Permanente South Sacramento Medical Center on Wednesday and, like the previous case, is considered to be at low risk of having contracted the virus, the hospital said in a statement.

There was no immediate word on whether the two cases were linked or whether the second patient had traveled recently in West Africa, the epicenter of the worst Ebola epidemic on record, as had the first.

Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Bill Trott

