Staff members of Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital gather outside the emergency room to show support for fellow nurse Nina Pham, in Dallas, Texas October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jaime R. Carrero

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The medical status of nurse Nina Pham, who contracted Ebola when she helped treat the first patient to be diagnosed with the disease on U.S. soil, was upgraded to good from fair on Tuesday, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) announced.

Pham was admitted to the NIH Clinical Center Special Clinical Studies Unit in Bethesda, Maryland, on Oct. 16.