FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dallas nurse flown to NIH for Ebola treatment in 'fair' condition: health officials
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
October 17, 2014 / 3:45 PM / 3 years ago

Dallas nurse flown to NIH for Ebola treatment in 'fair' condition: health officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Staff members of Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital gather outside the emergency room to show support for fellow nurse Nina Pham, in Dallas, Texas October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jaime R. Carrero

(Reuters) - Nina Pham, the nurse who contracted Ebola while caring for a patient in a Dallas hospital, is in fair and stable condition after arriving late Thursday night at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Clinical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, NIH officials told reporters on Friday.

Although Pham, 26, was listed in good condition when she left Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital on Thursday, “I wouldn’t take this as a deterioration,” said Dr. Tony Fauci, director of NIH’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, explaining that Pham “had just made a long trip” via airplane and ambulance when she arrived at NIH just before midnight local time.

“We have hope Nina Pham will recover completely and walk out of this hospital,” Fauci said.

Reporting by Sharon Begley; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.